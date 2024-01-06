SSC JE Final Result 2023 Declared At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC JE Results 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) examination 2023. Candidates who participated in the recruitment examination for positions such as junior civil engineer, junior mechanical engineer, and junior electrical engineer can now view and download their final results from the official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC JE 2023 Paper-1 results were disclosed on November 17, 2023, while Paper-II, a computer-based test (CBT), took place on December 4, 2023.

SSC JE Result 2023: Direct Link

SSC JE Results 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.

- On the homepage, click on the “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 - Declaration of Final Result.”

- SSC JE results 2023 will open on your screen in PDF format.

- Look for your name and roll number.

- You can use ctrl + F to search from the list.

- Download the SSC JE result PDF 2023 and take a print for future reference.

This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 1374 vacancies for Junior Engineers in the fields of Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering. SSC is set to release the final answer keys along with the marks obtained by both shortlisted and non-shortlisted candidates. These details will be made available on the Commission's official websites in the near future. Aspirants are advised to stay updated on the Commission's announcements for further information.