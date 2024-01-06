trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2706673
NewsEducation
SSC JE FINAL RESULT 2023

SSC JE Final Result 2023 Declared At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

Staff Selection Commission (SSC) declared the Junior Engineer final result, scroll down for the direct link and steps to download result.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 06, 2024, 10:28 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

SSC JE Final Result 2023 Declared At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here SSC JE Final Result 2023

SSC JE Results 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has announced the results for the SSC Junior Engineer (JE) examination 2023. Candidates who participated in the recruitment examination for positions such as junior civil engineer, junior mechanical engineer, and junior electrical engineer can now view and download their final results from the official website, ssc.nic.in. The SSC JE 2023 Paper-1 results were disclosed on November 17, 2023, while Paper-II, a computer-based test (CBT), took place on December 4, 2023.

SSC JE Result 2023: Direct Link

SSC JE Results 2023: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in.
- On the homepage, click on the “Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical and Electrical) Examination, 2023 - Declaration of Final Result.”
- SSC JE results 2023 will open on your screen in PDF format.
- Look for your name and roll number.
- You can use ctrl + F to search from the list.
- Download the SSC JE result PDF 2023 and take a print for future reference.

This recruitment initiative aims to fill a total of 1374 vacancies for Junior Engineers in the fields of Civil, Mechanical, and Electrical engineering. SSC is set to release the final answer keys along with the marks obtained by both shortlisted and non-shortlisted candidates. These details will be made available on the Commission's official websites in the near future. Aspirants are advised to stay updated on the Commission's announcements for further information.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Kim Jong Un fires artillery shells towards South's border island
DNA Video
DNA: Somalia Ship Hijack: Indian Navy Rescues All Crew Members Of Hijacked Ship
DNA Video
DNA: Iran Bomb blasts leave 103 dead
DNA Video
DNA: 'Game of system' with CM Yogi's 'Dream Scheme'
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does I.N.D.I.A alliance have with Ram Mandir?
DNA Video
DNA: Do you also consider your parents a 'burden'?
DNA Video
DNA: CAA will be implemented before Lok Sabha elections!
DNA Video
DNA: Truck Driver Protest: Analysis of 'status' of common man in front of system
DNA Video
DNA: Owaisi's BP high on Ram Mandir!
DNA Video
DNA: Jaishankar's direct attack on China-Pak-Canada