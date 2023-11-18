SSC JE Result 2023 DECLARED At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard

SSC JE Result 2023: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the Junior Engineer (Civil, Mechanical & Electrical) Examination, 2023 paper 1 results on November 17. Candidates who appeared for the written examination can check the SSC JE result 2023 through the official website, ssc.nic.in. A total of 10,154 candidates have been shortlisted for Civil Engineering and 2,073 candidates have been shortlisted for Electrical/ Mechanical Engineering.

“Paper-II of Junior Engineer Examination, 2023 is scheduled on 04.12.2023. The admission certificate of the shortlisted candidates will be uploaded on the websites of the respective regional offices in due course”, reads the official notification.

SSC JE Result 2023: Direct Link

SSC JE 2023 Result: Here's How To Check Scores Online

1. One should go to the official website at ssc.nic.in

2. On the homepage, they should click on the Result tab

3. In the next page, go to the JE section and click on the result link

4. A list of qualified candidates will appear on the screen

5. Go through it and download PDF

6. Take its printout for future reference

SSC JE Result 2023: Exam Details

The commission conducted SSC JE exam 2023 (Paper 1) from October 9 to October 11. The exam was administered offline in computer-based mode. It's important to highlight that the SSC JE exam is held on an annual basis and is particularly coveted among engineering graduates. The minimum qualifying marks for Paper-I stand at 30% (60 marks) for the UR category, 25% (50 marks) for OBC/EWS, and 20% (40 marks) for all other categories. For further information, interested individuals can refer to the official website.