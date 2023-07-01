SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Application For Over 1500 Vacancies Open On ssc.nic.in, Direct Link To Apply Here

The application process for SSC MTS Havaldar recruitment has been initiated by the Staff Selection Commission starting June 30. Candidates who wish to apply for the job and appear in the examination can do until the application window is open. Before filling out the application form, the candidates must ensure that they fulfill the eligibility criteria requirements.

The application form for the Multi Tasking Staff (MTS) is to be accessed through the official website, i.e., ssc.nic.in starting today. The forms will be available for the applicants till 22 July 2023. It is to be noted that the Computer Based Test (CBT) for the candidates will be conducted in September.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: How to Apply?

Step 1- Go to the official website, sss.nic.in.

Step 2- Once the homepage appears on the screen, log in by filling out the details needed.

Step 3- When all the details are entered, you will be able to access the application form and now need to fill out the form for SSC MTS & Havaldar recruitment process.

Step 4- Once the form is filled, you need to share all the necessary documents and submit the application fee at last.

Step 5- Download the confirmation for future use.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Eligibility Criteria

Candidates should have completed the equivalent of the Class 10th exam. For MTS, Havaldar (CBN), and a few other MTS positions, as well as Havaldar (CBIC), applicants must be between the ages of 18 and 25. Candidates from the reserved category will have their upper age restrictions lifted.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Application Fee

A cost of Rs 100 will be charged for each application. Candidates who are female and who fall under the reserved categories of SC, ST, PwD, and ESM are also excused from paying application fees.

SSC MTS, Havaldar Recruitment 2023: Number Of Vacancies

Under the terms of this recruitment effort, 1558 potential openings will be filled in total. Of them, 360 are for havaldar in CBIC and CBN, and around 1,198 are for multitasking staff.