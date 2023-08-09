trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2646857
SSC MTS RESULT 2023

SSC MTS Result 2023 To Be Released On This Date At ssc.nic.in- Steps To Check Here

SSC MTS Result 2023: Along with the result, SSC will also release the cut-off marks, scroll down for more details.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 09, 2023, 04:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau

SSC MTS Result 2023: The SSC MTS Result 2023 is due soon on the official website. The Staff Selection Commission, SSC, is expected to release the MTS Tier 1 results this week. Candidates who pass the Tier 1 exam will be shortlisted for the Tier 2 exam and the subsequent selection process. SSC will announce the cut-off marks together with the MTS results. The SSC MTS cut-off for 2023 has been revealed by category.

The SSC MTS results are scheduled to be released this week. However, no date has been set by the commission as of yet. Tier 1 exams were held from May 2nd to May 19th, 2023, and June 13th to June 20th, 2023. Candidates are currently awaiting the release of the results.

SSC MTS Result 2023: Steps to check here


  • Visit the official website ssc.nic.in.
  • Go to the result section.
  • Open the SSC MTS exam result 2022 tier 1 or SSC Havaldar exam result 2022 link.
  • A PDF file containing roll numbers of selected candidates will open.

The Multi-Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination (Tier 1) 2023 was held to fill various Group C positions. Following the announcement of the results, the SSC MTS marks of qualified and unqualified candidates will be posted on the official website.

