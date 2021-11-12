हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
SSC MTS Tier 1

SSC MTS Tier 1 answer key 2020 released at ssc.nic.in, check steps to download

Candidates who appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 exam 2020 can download the answer key at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

Representational image

New Delhi: Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the answer key along with the response sheets of the candidates who appeared for Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Tier 1 exam 2020. Candidates can download the answer key at the official website of SSC at ssc.nic.in. 

The SSC MTS Examination 2020 was held from October 10 to November 2, 2021. 

Steps to download SSC MTS paper 1 exam answer key

1. Visit the official SSC website at ssc.nic.in. 

2. On the homepage, click on  'Uploading of Tentative Answer Keys of Computer Based Examination of Multi Tasking (Non-Technical) Staff Examination – 2020'. 

3. A PDF will open. Click on link for candidates’ response sheet, tentative answer keys and submission of representation. 

4. Login using credentials. 

5. Your answer key will appear on the screen. 

6. Download and take a printout for future reference 

In case of any objections, candidates can challenge the SSC MTS exam 2020 answer key till 6 pm on November 18. They will have to pay a fee of Rs 100 per question/answer challenged. 

