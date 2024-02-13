SSC SI Paper 2 Result 2023 Released At ssc.nic.in- Check Steps To Download Here

SSC Result 2023: The Staff Selection Commission has announced the results for the SSC SI in Delhi Police Exam at the official website. Candidates who took the Paper II exam on January 8, 2024, can check their results on the official SSC website. Those who passed Paper II will need to attend a medical exam. The schedule for the medical exam will be communicated to the candidates later. Candidates should keep an eye on the Regional Offices' websites for updates on the Admission Certificate for the Medical Examination.

SSC Result 2023: Here’s how to download

Visit SSC's official website, ssc.nic.in.

Click on the results link in the top right corner of the page.

A new page will open, containing links to SSC SI in Delhi Police Result 2023 for Paper II.

When you click on the PDF file, the results will be presented.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy for future use.

The final answer keys and marks of qualified and unqualified candidates will be made available on the website.