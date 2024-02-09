SSC Stenographer 2023: Grade C, D Final Result Released At ssc.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

SSC Stenographer 2023: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has issued the final results for the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2023. The results were revealed on Thursday, February 8. Candidates who took the exam can now examine the final results for the Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination, 2023. It has been made available on the official website atssc.nic.in.

The Staff Selection Commission revealed the results on November 24, 2023. 3596 individuals were judged qualified to appear in the stenography skill exam for the job of stenographer grade "C," and 18299 candidates were considered qualified to appear in the stenography skill test for the post of stenographer grade "D".

SSC Stenographer 2023: Here’s how to check

1. Visit the official website, atssc.nic.in.

2. From the homepage, select "Stenographer Grade 'C' and 'D' Examination 2023 - Declaration of Final Result."

3. The resulting PDF will open on screen.

4. Go through it and download it.

5. Take a printout for future reference.

SSC Grade C and Grade D Results 2023. The Staff Selection Commission has established category-specific cut-offs for the percentage of errors allowed in the Skill Test. Stenographer Grade 'C' allows up to 5% mistakes for UR and up to 7% for all reserved category candidates, while Stenographer Grade 'D' allows up to 7% mistakes for UR and up to 10% for all reserved category candidates.