SSC Stenographer Registration 2023 Begins At ssc.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

SSC Stenographer Registration 2023: The Staff Selection Commission announced the SSC Steno Grade C exam announcement and registration window today, September 27. Candidates interested in applying for the 'Grade C Stenographers Limited Departmental Competitive Examination, 2020, 2021 & 2022' should go to the official website-- ssc.nic.in. Candidates must submit the application form after successfully registering on the website.

SSC has not released a precise exam date but has stated that the exam would be held in February/March 2024. The eligibility standards for 2020, 21, and 22 differ according on the cut-off date. Candidates must have completed the 12th standard or an equivalent examination from a recognised Board or University.

SSC Stenographer Registration 2023: Steps to apply here

1. Visit the SSC's official website at ssc.nic.in

2. Get yourself registered on the homepage

3. Log in and go to the Steno Tab.

4. Complete the application form, upload the necessary documents, and pay the fees.

5. Double-check the information and submit the form.

6. Save the confirmation page

7. Print it out for future reference.

After completing the online application form, the printed copy, along with the necessary documents (as specified in the notification), must be forwarded by their respective Service/Cadre Controlling Authority to "The Regional Director, Staff Selection Commission (Northern Region), Block No.12, C.G.O. Complex, Lodhi Road, New Delhi 110003" by November 6, 2023(6 pm).