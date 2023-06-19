topStoriesenglish2623488
Tamil Nadu Rains: Three Districts Declare Holiday For Schools Amid Heavy Rain Forecast

IMD has predicted downpour for next five days in Tamil Nadu while heavy rains are very likely to hit the state on June 19.

New Delhi: The district administration of three districts in the state of Tamil Nadu declared a holiday on Jun 19 ahead of the heavy rains forecasted by the meteorological department. District collector Tiruvallur said that due to the heavy rains and rain forecast, leave is declared for all the schools in Kancheepuram, Tiruvallur, and Chengalpattu districts for today.

Weather Update: Heavy Rainfall Alert In Tamil Nadu

According to India Meteorological Department (IMD), heavy rains will lash the state of Tamil Nadu on June 19 while light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and lightning is very likely over the state during the next 5 days. Light to moderate rain at many places with thunderstorms & lightning at one or two places is likely to occur over Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area.

Heavy rain is likely to occur at one or two places over Kancheepuram, Chengalpattu, Tiruvannamalai, Kallakurichi, Villupuram, Cuddalore, Mayiladuthurai, Nagapattinam, Tiruvarur, Thanjavur, Tiruchirappalli, Ariyalur & Perambalur districts of Tamilnadu, Puducherry and Karaikal area, stated IMD

