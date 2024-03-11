TANCET 2024 Answer Key To Be Released On March 13 At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Steps To Download Here

TANCET 2024: Anna University is set to release the answer key for TANCET 2024 on March 13, following the successful conduct of the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET 2024) on March 9. This examination serves as the gateway for admission into MBA and MCA programs in state colleges. Aspiring candidates can access the answer key on the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. The TANCET 2024 for MBA and MCA comprised 100 questions, each carrying one mark. However, a penalty of 0.25 marks will be imposed for each incorrect answer, and multiple shading will be considered as an erroneous response. To facilitate the admission process, successful candidates must present their scorecard. In the event of a lost scorecard, a duplicate copy can be obtained by submitting a written request along with a demand draft of Rs 100 to the secretary of TANCET at Anna University, Chennai.

TANCET Answer Key 2024: Steps To Download

- Visit the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu/tancet

- Click on the link ‘TANCET 2024 answer key’

- An answer key PDF will open in a new tab

- Download the answer key of TANCET MBA 2024 and save the file.

Candidates dissatisfied with the answer key have the option to raise objections. A panel of experts will then review these grievances, leading to the release of the final TANCET 2024 answer key. Importantly, no further grievances will be entertained once the final answer key is published. Subsequently, Anna University will declare the TANCET 2024 results and release the TANCET 2024 scorecards separately, marking the conclusion of this crucial phase in the admission process. As the university continues to uphold its commitment to transparency, candidates are encouraged to stay updated with official announcements on the website.