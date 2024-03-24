TANCET 2024 Result To Be OUT On March 28 At tancet.annauniv.edu- Check Steps To Download

TANCET 2024: Anna University is set to release the results for the Tamil Nadu Common Entrance Test (TANCET) 2024 on March 28. Applicants who participated in the entrance examination will have the opportunity to access the TANCET 2024 results via the official website, tancet.annauniv.edu. To download the TANCET result 2024, candidates will need to utilize their login credentials, including registration number and date of birth. The announcement of the TANCET 2024 results is based on the solutions provided in the TANCET 2024 final answer key.

The university initially published the provisional answer key for TANCET 2024 on March 13, allowing candidates a window to raise objections. Following a review of the challenges raised by candidates against the provisional answer key, the TANCET 2024 final answer key was issued on March 22.

TANCET 2024 Result: Steps To Download

Step 1: Go to the official website at tancet.annauniv.edu

Step 2: Click on the link displayed for TANCET Result 2024 on the homepage.

Step 3: A new window will open, enter your login details and submit.

Step 4: The Tamil Nadu CET 2024 result will be displayed on the screen.

Step 5: Download the same and get its hard copy for further reference.

During the admission process, candidates will be required to present their TANCET scorecard. If the original scorecard is lost, a duplicate can be obtained by submitting a written request along with a payment of Rs 300 via Demand Draft.

TANCET 2024: Here's How You Can Calculate Percentile

The percentile score is determined by the formula: Percentile Score = (Y/N) * 100. In this formula, Y represents the number of students who achieved a lower score than the candidate in the examination, while N denotes the total number of students who took the entrance test.

TANCET 2024: Exam Details

The TANCET 2024 examination took place on March 9 at multiple examination centers throughout the state. This entrance exam serves as a gateway for admission to various postgraduate courses including MTech, MArch, MPlan, ME, MBA, and MCA programs. Over 200 colleges in Tamil Nadu recognize TANCET 2024 scores for postgraduate admissions. Annually, approximately 40,000 MBA aspirants participate in the TANCET examination, competing for 15,000 seats available across several institutes in Tamil Nadu.