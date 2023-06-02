TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Result To Be Declared Soon On tbse.tripura.gov.in, Check Latest Updates

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will soon declare the TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. As per the latest updates, the Tripura board is expected to announce Madhyamik Pariksha (Class 10th) and Higher Secondary (Class 12th) on June 10, however, the official confirmation for the date and time for the declaration of the result is still awaited.

Once released, students will be able to check Tripura Board class 10th, and 12th Result 2023 on the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in following the simple steps given below

Steps To Download TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "TBSE Final Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the link TBSE Class 10th Result 2023 or TBSE Class 12th Result 2023

Step 4: Now entre your roll number, date of birth and other details

Step 5: Click on "Submit" and your RBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your Tripura Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference