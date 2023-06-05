topStoriesenglish2617736
TBSE 10th, 12th Result 2023: Tripura Board Madhyamik, HS Result To Be Declared Today At 12 PM On tbse.tripura.gov.in- Steps To Download Scores Here

Tripura Education Board will likely declare the TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, scroll down for the steps to download scorecard.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 05, 2023, 10:23 AM IST|Source: Bureau

TBSE Tripura Board Result 2023: Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) will declare the TBSE Class 10th, 12th Result 2023 today, June 5 on the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in. Once the Tripura board result is out it will be available for download on the official website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The TBSE Madhyamik result 2023 and the TBSE Class 10th, 12th result 2023 online can be accessed by using the roll number. 

Once released, students will be able to check Tripura Board class 10th, and 12th Result 2023 on the official website tbse.tripura.gov.in following the simple steps given below

Steps To Download TBSE Tripura Board 10th, 12th Result 2023 

Step 1:  Visit the official website - tbse.tripura.gov.in

Step 2: On the home page, click on the link that reads "TBSE Final Result 2023"

Step 3:  In the newly opened tab, click on the link TBSE Class 10th Result 2023 or TBSE Class 12th Result 2023

Step 4: Now entre your roll number, date of birth and other details 

Step 5:  Click on "Submit" and your RBSE Tripura Board Class 10th, 12th Result will appear on the screen

Step 6: Download your Tripura Board Result 2023 and take a printout for future reference  

TBSE Result 2023: Exam Date

The online Tripura board result 2023 will be provisional and students will be required to collect their original mark sheet after a few days of the TBSE 2023 result declaration. This year, TBSE conducted the TBSE Madhyamik exam 2023 from March 16 to April 18 and the TBSE Class 12 exam 2023 from March 15 to April 19.

TBSE Result 2023: Details On The Scorecard

The details that will be mentioned in their TBSE result 2023 include the name of the student, date of birth, roll number, father’s name, school name, exam name, subjects name, subjects code, marks obtained in each subject, total marks obtained, result status and remarks.

