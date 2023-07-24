trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639896
TN 12TH RESULT 2023

TN HSE +2 Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Declared On dge.tn.gov.in Direct Link To Download Scorecard Here

 TN HSE 12th Supply Result is now available  on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in, scroll down for the direct link to download the Tamil Nadu +2 Result.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2023, 04:03 PM IST|Source: Bureau

TN Plus 2 Supplementary Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu has announced the Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary results today, July 24, 2023. Students can now check and download TN 12th Result on the official website - dge.tn.gov.in. 

Here's How To Check TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023

Students who appeared for the Tamil Nadu Class 12th Supplementary Examination will be able to check and download their results on the official website following the simple steps given here or through the direct link given below.

Step 1: Visit the official website: dge.tn.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads, "TN +2 Supplementary Result 2023"

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, enter your roll number and date of birth

Step 4: Click on submit and your TN +2 Supply Result 2023 will appear on the screen

Step 5: Download the result and save it for future reference

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023 Direct Link

Earlier on June 15, TNDGE declared the revaluation and re-totaling results of class 12. This year, over 9 lakh students appeared for the HSE exams out of which 7,55,451 students passed the exams.

