TN HSE +2 Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Board Class 12th Supplementary Result 2023 To Be Declared Today At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

TN HSE Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is all set to release the class 12th supplementary today, July 24. According to official update, the result will be declared in the afternoon. Once released, students will be able to download Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary result 2023 using their credentials on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. It is expected that the result will be accessible after 12 PM.

12th supplementary exam result date 2023 was announced on the Tamil Nadu DGE official website, tnresults.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to download the TN Class 12th supplementary results 2023.

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To Download Scores

- Go to the DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in.

- Now, go to HSE 2nd year supplementary results.

- On the login window, provide the required information.

- Submit and download the result.

- Take a printout of the page for future uses.

TN Class 12th Result 2023: Stats

The results for the High School Exam were declared on May 8, 2023. The overall pass percentage was 94.03%. According to official data, around 9 lakh students appeared in the exam out of which 7,55,451 students passed the exam.

In the newly created districts - Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu - students will have to visit the office of the Primary Education Officer to register for the scanned copy of the answer sheet.

TN 12th Supplementary Result 2023: Exam Date

The 2023 TN Class 12 supplementary exam was held from June 19 to June 26. The results for the same will be declared today, July 24. Students have been advised to keep their admit cards handy to access their result without any hassle.