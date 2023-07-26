TN SSLC Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Board Class 10th Supplementary Result 2023 To Be Declared Today At dge.tn.gov.in- Check Time, Steps To Download Scorecard Here

TN HSE Result 2023: Directorate of Government Examinations, Tamil Nadu is all set to release the class 10th supplementary today, July 26. According to official update, the result will be declared in the afternoon. Once released, students will be able to download Tamil Nadu Class 12th supplementary result 2023 using their credentials on the official website, dge.tn.gov.in. It is expected that the result will be accessible after 12 PM.

10th supplementary exam result date 2023 was announced on the Tamil Nadu DGE official website, tnresults.nic.in. Students will have to enter their roll number and date of birth to download the TN Class 12th supplementary results 2023.

TN HSE Supplementary Result 2023: Steps To Download Scores

- Go to the DGE website at dge.tn.gov.in.

- Now, go to HSE 2nd year supplementary results.

- On the login window, provide the required information.

- Submit and download the result.

- Take a printout of the page for future uses.

TN Class 10th Result 2023: Stats

The TN SSLC Exam 2023 results were announced on May 19, 2023. A total of 9,14,320 students appeared for the TN 10th exams this year, of them, 8,35,614 students successfully cleared it and the overall pass percentage was recorded at 91.39%.

In the newly created districts - Tenkasi, Kallakurichi, Tirupathur, Ranipet, Mayiladuthurai, Chengalpattu - students will have to visit the office of the Primary Education Officer to register for the scanned copy of the answer sheet.

TN 10th Supplementary Result 2023: Exam Date

Applicants will get their TN SSLC Supplementary result 2023 by entering their Supplementary exam roll number and date of birth. On 24 July, the board declared the results of the HSE or Plus Two Supplementary examination. TN SSLC Supply examination was conducted in June-July, 2023