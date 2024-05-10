TN SSLC Result 2024: Tamil Nadu Class 10th Result Declared Today At tnresults.nic.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

TN SSLC Result 2024: The Directorate of Government Examinations in Chennai issued the Tamil Nadu 10th Result 2024 today, May 10. TN SSLC results were announced at 9.30 a.m. today. The pass percentage for the Class 10 final exams is 91.55 percent.

The official websites for checking TN 10th results are tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, and results.digilocker.gov.in. This year, over 8 lakh applicants applied for the Class 10 board test. Students who took the 10th grade exam can check their results at their schools. The Board will also deliver results by SMS to the phone number stated in the affidavit given by their schools, as well as to individual candidates to the mobile number provided when applying online.

TN SSLC Result 2024: Supplementary Date

Students who do not meet the minimal pass grade can take extra tests, with applications available within a week of the results announcement. The results of these exams are due in June and July 2024. The exact dates for the TN SE SSLC Exams 2024 will be released soon.

TN SSLC Result 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official website, tnresults.nic.in.

Click the 'TN Board Class 10th Result 2024' link on the homepage.

Enter login credentials, such as your Roll Number, DOB, and captcha code.

Click on ' submit'.

The results will be presented on the screen.

Download the results and take a printout for future reference.

To pass, each student must achieve at least 35 marks in each subject. This includes scoring at least 20 out of 75 in the theory section of the exam and 15 out of 25 in the practicals. These standards ensure that students have a comprehensive understanding and proficiency in both practical and theoretical skills.