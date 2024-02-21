TN TRB 2023 Teacher Answer Key 2023 Released At trb.tn.gov.in- Check Steps To Download Here

TN TRB 2023: The TN TRB has issued the answer keys for the 2023 Graduate Teacher and Block Resource Teacher Educators (BRTE) recruitment exam. The recruitment drive, which aims to fill over 2,200 positions, permits candidates to download answer keys from the TN TRB's official website, trb.tn.gov.uk. "The Board has released the preliminary key answers in PDF format, along with the question paper ("A"-series). Candidates are welcome to submit any objections or representations regarding the published key. Candidates should submit their objection or representation only through the online objection tracker with reference to the question number in the "A" series question paper, available on the TRB website within the stipulated time, i.e., from 19.02.2024 to 25.02.2024, 05:30 PM,” reads the official notification.

TN TRB 2023: Here’s how to download answer key

• Visit the official website, www.trb.tn.gov.in

• Visit the webpage to find a link to the BT/BRTE answer key.

• To access the answer key, click the provided link.

• The solution key will be presented on-screen.

• After you've reviewed the solution key, download it.

• Make care to print down the answer key for future reference.

