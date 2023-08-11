TNEA 2023 Seat Allotment Round 2 Result To Be Tomorrow At tneaonline.org- Steps To Check Here

TNEA Counselling 2023: TNEA seat allotment results for Round 2 will be released on August 12, 2023 by the Directorate of Technical Education, Tamil Nadu. Candidates registered for the counseling phase can view the preliminary seat allotment results at tneaonline.org, the TNEA's official website. The tentative allotment confirmation is available from August 12 to August 13, 2023. On August 14, 2023, the provisional allotment for accept and join applicants and accept and upward candidates will be issued. The dates for joining are August 14 through August 19, 2023. Provisional allotment for upwardly opted candidates can be made before 10 a.m. on August 22, 2023.

Candidates applying for second round counselling admission can fill out their choices between today and August 11, 2023. The second round seat allotment outcome will be announced based on the choices entered.

TNEA Counselling 2023: Here's how to check

Visit the official website tneaonline.org.

On the home page, click the TNEA 2023 seat allotment result for Round 2 link.

Enter your login information and click the submit button.

The seat allotment result will be displayed on the screen once completed.

Examine the outcome and save the page.

Make a hard copy for future reference.

The official TNEA counselling website has a link for students to enter their choices for round 2 allotments. Candidates must ensure that their preferences are entered in the order of preference for allotment.