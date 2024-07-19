TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024 Registration Ends Today At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Steps To Apply Here

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) is conducting a recruitment drive to fill over 2,000 positions, with the registration deadline today on tnpsc.gov.in. Selected candidates will join the civil services of Tamil Nadu, filling a total of 2,327 Group 2 and Group 2A posts.

According to the official website, the application correction window will be open from 12:01 am on July 24, 2024, until 11:59 pm on July 26, 2024. The preliminary examination is scheduled for September 14, 2024, and will be conducted in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. This recruitment drive aims to fill 2,327 positions within the organization.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Selection process

Group 2 (Interview Posts): Preliminary exam, main written exam, and Interview/Personality Test.

Group 2A (Non-Interview Posts): Written Test only.

According to the schedule, the application correction window will be open from July 24 to July 26. Candidates should be under 60 years of age as of July 1, 2024, or at the time of selection/appointment to the post.

TNPSC Group 2 Recruitment 2024: Here’s how to apply

Visit the official TNPSC website at tnpsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, navigate to the 'Apply Online' section and click on it.

Click on the 'New Registration' tab and complete the registration process to generate your login credentials.

Log in using your credentials and fill out the application form, ensuring all required documents are uploaded.

Pay the application fee and submit the form.

Print a copy of the submitted form for future reference.

The TNPSC Group 2 prelims exam is scheduled for September 14, 2024, and will be held in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. Candidates will need to attempt 200 questions, totaling 300 marks. The syllabus includes General Studies, Aptitude and Mental Ability, and Language (General Tamil or General English).