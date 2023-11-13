trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2687524
TNPSC GROUP 4 2023 EXAM DATE

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2023 To Be Released Soon At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Syllabus And Other Details Here

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2023: Candidates will be able to access the notification from the official website-- tnpsc.gov.in, scroll down for more details.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Nov 13, 2023, 12:17 PM IST|Source: Bureau
TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2023: The TNPSC Group 4 exam date 2023 is scheduled to be announced soon. The exam is scheduled to take place in February 2024. The TNSPSC Group 4 Notification 2023 will include a detailed schedule, including registration and exam dates. Candidates will be able to see the announcement after it is published on the official website, tnpsc.gov.in. 

The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) will issue a Group 4 notification to fill the positions of Junior Assistant, Bill Collector, Typist, Village Administrative Officer (VAO) Officer, and Steno-Typist. Vacancies and application deadlines are scheduled to be announced later this month.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2023: Important Dates

Name of the Commission Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC)
Exam Group 4 (u 4)- Combined Civil Services Examination- IV (Group-IV Services & VAO)
Name of the Post Jr Assistant, VAO, Bill Collector, Typist Etc
Exam Date Expected in Feb 2024
Online Registration Dates Expected in November
Salary Rs.16,600- Rs. 20,600 (Based on post)
Official Website www.tnpsc.gov.in

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2023: Vacancies

TNPSC will issue a notification notifying the post-by-post vacancies in Group 4. Last year, a total of 10,117 job openings were announced.
The PDF notification will include post-specific eligibility criteria. Candidates are determined eligible based on their educational background and age limit.

TNPSC Group 4 Exam Date 2023: Syllabus 

The TNPSC Group 4 curriculum 2023 is divided into two sections: General Studies and Aptitude and Mental Ability Test. History, Current Events, Indian Polity, Geography, Economics, Indian National Movement, Simplification, Ratio and Proportion, Simple Interest, Compound Interest, Area, Volume, Time and Work, Logical Reasoning, and others are among the topics covered.

