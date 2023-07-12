trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2634384
TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 Released At tnpsc.gov.in- Direct Link, Counselling Dates Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result is now available on the official website tnpsc.gov.in. Candidates who took the written exam can get the PDF results here, scroll down for more details.

Jul 12, 2023

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission, TNPSC, has released the results of the Combined Civil Services Examination Group 4 examination. Candidates who applied for the positions of Village Administrative Officer, Junior Assistant, Bill Collector Grade-1, Bill Collector, Field Assistant, and Store Keeper can now view the results. Steps and a direct link to the same are included.

The results of the TNPSC group 4 written test, which was held on July 24, 2022, have been revealed. Candidates whose roll numbers appear in the result document must engage in the physical certificate verification and counselling process. Certificate verification and group 4 therapy will take place between July 20 and August 10, 2023.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023: Steps to check result here


Step 1: Browse the official website of TNPSC at https://tnpsc.gov.in/ to download TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023. 

Step 2: Click on the “latest results/Result declaration schedule” under the Important links section. 

Step 3: You'll be directed to a page where various notifications about TNPSC Results will be available. 

Step 4: Search for TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023 for the online examination held on 24.07.2022.

Step 5: Click on the link and submit your login detail i.e. Registration Number and Date of Birth.

Step 6: After clicking on submit, your TNPSC Group 4 Prelims Result will be available on the screen. 

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2023; direct link here

The official notice reads, "The candidates with the following Register Numbers are admitted to Physical Certificate Verification-cum-Counselling, and his/her admission to Certificate Verification and Counselling is purely provisional subject to verification and acceptance of the documents in support of the claims made in his/her online application in respect of Age, Gender, Communal Category, Persons Studied in Tamil Medium, Educational Qualification, Experience, etc. Only after verification of the claims with the original certificates, his/her eligibility will become final for admission to Counselling. If he/she does not produce the required certificates or if he/she does not satisfy the eligibility criteria, his/her online application will be rejected and his/her provisional admission to Counselling will be cancelled."

