TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024 Released At tnpsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: The Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission (TNPSC) has declared the results for the Combined Civil Services Examination (CCSE) Group 4 services for 2024. Candidates can now view their TNPSC Group 4 results and download scorecards from tnpsc.gov.in. The Group 4 exam took place on June 9 across Tamil Nadu in a single shift from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm. The question paper was divided into two parts: Part A, the Tamil Eligibility-cum-Scoring Test, consisted of 100 questions worth 150 marks.

Candidates who pass the exam will be considered for various Group 4 service posts, including Village Administrative Officer (VAO), Junior Assistant, Personal Assistant to Chairman, Typist, Steno-Typist, Personal Clerk to Managing Director/General Manager, Private Secretary, Junior Executive, and Receptionist cum Telephone Operator, among others. The second part of the exam included General Studies (75 questions) and the Aptitude and Mental Ability Test (25 questions) for 150 marks. Only those scoring 40% (60 marks) in the first paper qualified for the evaluation of the second part.

TNPSC Group 4 Result 2024: Here’s how to download

Visit the official website.

On the homepage, click on the link for "Tamil Nadu TNPSC Group 4 Result."

Log in to your dashboard using your application number and date of birth.

View and download your result.

Print a copy for future reference.

The provisional answer key for the TNPSC Group 4 exam was released on June 18. Initially, the recruitment was for 6,244 vacancies, but the commission later added 480 vacancies, followed by an additional 2,208, bringing the total number of vacancies to 8,932. Successful candidates will be called for certificate verification and counselling, during which they must present their academic and professional documents. It is important to have all necessary documents prepared to prevent any last-minute complications. This step is crucial for confirming eligibility and finalizing candidate selection for the available positions.