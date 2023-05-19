topStoriesenglish2610250
TN SSLC RESULT 2023

tnresults.nic.in TN HSE +1 Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon, Here's How To Check Tamil Nadu Board Class 11 Scorecards Via SMS, DigiLocker If Website Crashes

TN Plus 1 result 2023 will be soon declared on the official website tnresults.nic.in, scroll down to check alternative methods to download Tamil nadu Class 11th scorecards if the official website crashes.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: May 19, 2023, 01:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau

tnresults.nic.in TN HSE +1 Result 2023 To Be Declared Soon, Here's How To Check Tamil Nadu Board Class 11 Scorecards Via SMS, DigiLocker If Website Crashes

TN 10th Result 2023: The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examinations will announce the TN Class 11th Result 2023 on the official website- tnresults.nic.in shortly. According to the official notification, Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result will be declared on the official website - tnresults.nic.in  at 2 pm today.

TN 11th Result 2023: Websites To Check Scorecards

  • tnresults.nic.in
  • dge1.tn.nic.in
  • dge2.tn.nic.in

Students who appeared for TN Plus 1 exams will be able to check their TN 11th Result 2023 results soon from the official website following the simple steps given below. 

Steps To Download Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2023 

Step 1:  Visit the official website - tnresults.nic.in

Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link TN Plus One Result 2023

Step 3:  Now entre your registration number and date of birth

Step 4:  Click on "Get Marks" and your TN +1 Result 2023 will appear on the screen

TN HSE +1 Result 2023 Live Updates

Step 5:  Download your Tamil Nadu Board Result 2023 and take a printout

However, if the official website crashes during the announcement of results or students are unable to access their Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2023 then they can download their scorecards through DigiLocker and SMS.

Tamil Nadu Results 2023: How To Check TN Plus 1 Scorecard Via SMS

Step 1: Open the Messages app on your mobile.

Step 2: Compose a new message and type the following message: TNBOARD11 followed by registration number and birth date.

Step 3: Send the message to the number 9282232585.

Step 4: You will receive an SMS with the Tamil Nadu Board Class 11th Result 2023 on your mobile number.

Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2023 On DigiLocker

Step 1: Visit digilocker.gov.in or download the DigiLocker app from the Play Store.

Step 2: To register for an account, click the “Sign up" option.

Step 3: If the user already exists, log in with their credentials.

Step 4: Now, search for and select the “Tamil Nadu Board of Secondary Education" option.

Step 5: Enter your TN Class 11 roll number, birth date, and other information

Step 6: Now click on the "Get Document" button and your TN Plus 1 Result 2023 will show up on the screen.

Step 7: Download the Tamil Nadu 11th Result 2023 and take a printout for future records.

