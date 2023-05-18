Live Updates | TN HSE +1 Result 2023: Tamil Nadu Class 11th Result 2023 To Be Out Tomorrow At 2 PM- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Scorecard, Pass Percentage

TN HSE +1 Result 2023: The Directorate of Government Examination, Tamil Nadu, will announce TN SSLC result 2023 and TN HSE+1 result 2023 tomorrow, May 19. Tamil Nadu SSLC result 2023 will be declared at 10 AM, while Tamil Nadu HSE+1 result 2023 will be announced at 2 PM. Students who took SSLC and HSE+1 exams will be able to check their result on the official website of the TNDGE at tnresults.nic.in. students must verify that all information on their Tamil Nadu SSLC or HSE+1 scorecard is accurate. The grade report will be needed when applying for admission to the following class. For those who pass the SSLC exam and wish to enroll in Class 11, a marksheet is required. Students who pass the Class 11 exam must submit their scorecard in order to enrol in Class 12.

Original SSLC and HSE+1 marksheet will be provided to students by their respective schools. The marksheet that will be available on the official website of the TNDGE will be provisional. The DGE will also start the scrutiny and supplementary exam process for SSLC and HSE+1, after announcing TN Class 10, 11 result 2023.