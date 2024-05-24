Tripura Board Result 2024: TBSE 10th, 12th Results Declared At tbse.tripura.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Pass Percentage Here

TBSE Results 2024: The Tripura Board of Secondary Education released the TBSE Result for Classes 10 and 12 on May 24, 2024. Candidates who have taken the Madhyamik and Uccha Madhyamik examinations can view their results at tbresults.tripura.gov.in. The results for classes 10th and 12th will also be released at tbse.tripura.gov.in and tripurainfo.com. In March, the Tripura board Class 12 (HS) and Class 10 (Madhyamik) exams were held. The TBSE 12th exams were conducted from March 1 to March 30, while the Class 10 exams were scheduled from March 2 to March 23. Around 33,000 Class 10 students and 23,700 Class 12 students appeared for this year's board exams.

TBSE Result 2024: Pass Percentage

The Class 10 pass percentage is 87.54%.This year, the overall pass rate for Class 12 is 79.27%.This year, 39 schools in the state scored 100 percent on the Class 12 exam, while 310 completed the Class 10 exam. The pass percentage for Tripura Tribal Areas Autonomous District Council, TTADC Class 10 is 85.01%, while Class 12 is 70.57%.

TBSE Results 2024: Steps to download here

Visit the official TBSE Results website, tbresults.tripura.gov.in.

Click on the TBSE Result 2024 Class 10 or Class 12 links on this page.

A new page will open, prompting candidates to input their login information.

Click the submit button.

Your results will be displayed on the screen.

Check the results and download the page.

Keep a hard copy in case you need it later.

TBSE Results 2024: Last year trends

In June 2023, the Tripura Board of Secondary Education (TBSE) issued the board exam results for classes 10 and 12. Last year, more than 42,000 grade 10 and 38,034 grade 12 students took board exams. The TBSE conducted Class 10th exams at 69 centres and Class 12th exams at 60 centres.