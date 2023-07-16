TS EAMCET Seat Allotment 2023 Result Out On tseamcet.nic.in- Direct Link To Download Manabadi List Here

Telangana State Council of Higher Education has released the result for provisional seat allotment for the first round of TS EAMCET Counselling 2023. The candidates who appeared for the exam can now check the result on the official website at tseamcet.nic.in. The candidates who will be allotted the seats in the first round have to report through the website. Later on, they can submit their tuition fees by 22 July 2023.

In light of the additional seats made available by the state government and the publication of Intermediate Advanced Supplementary results, TSCHE altered the counseling timetable for TS EAMCET 2023.

Candidates should be aware that the selection is currently provisional and that their candidacy won't be finalized until all their documents have successfully been verified. From July 18 through July 19, 2023, candidates can alter their income certificates (if necessary).

TS EAMCET seat allotment result 2023: Steps To Check

Step 1: Visit the official website at tseamcet.nic.in.

Step 2: Once on the website, select the TS EAMCET seat allotment result option to get the details.

Step 3: Once done, you can initiate the process by selecting your institute and branch.

Step 4: The candidates can search and check the allotment list by entering their details like name or roll number.

Telangana state has over 320 government and private engineering colleges on the list of TS EAMCET 2023 participating institutes.