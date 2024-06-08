TS ICET Answer Key, Response Sheet 2024 Released At icet.tsche.ac.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

TS ICET Answer Key 2024: The TS ICET 2024 answer key and response sheet have been released by Kakatiya University today, Saturday, June 8, 2024. Students can evaluate their results from the June 5 and 6, 2024, Telangana State Integrated Common Entrance Test (TS ICET). On the official website, icet.tsche.ac.in, candidates can obtain the TS ICET answer key and response sheet.

The candidates may raise the objections once but on any number of questions. The candidate is urged to list all complaints and provide a rationale before raising objections online by going to the "Objections on Preliminary key" as per the instructions for doing so.

TS ICET 2024: Steps to download here

1. Visit the official website icet.tsche.ac.in.

2. Click the TS ICET answer key objections link on the homepage.

3. Go over the guidelines.

4. Express your concerns and turn in the form.

5. Print the form after downloading it.

The TS ICET homepage provides access to the question paper and response sheet. Candidates may get a copy to keep on file for future reference.

On June 5, there were two sessions for the TS ICET Exam 2024, the first session from 10 AM to 12.30 AM and the second session from 2.30 PM to 5 PM. The exam took place on June 6 in the afternoon, from 10 AM to 12:30 PM. Candidates can raise their complaints until June 9.