TS SSC Result 2024: Manabadi Telangana Class 10 Result To Be OUT On April 30 At bse.telangana.gov.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

TS SSC 2024: The Board of Secondary Education, Telangana is set to announce the SSC results 2024 on April 30. The official notice regarding the declaration of SSC Class 10th results has been issued. Students can check their TS SSC Results 2024 on bse.telangana.gov.in and on Manabadi. The Manabadi results website has confirmed that the TS SSC result will be available at 11 am. Students who appeared for the exams from March 18 to April 2 can access their Manabadi Telangana 10th results on the official website, bse.telangana.gov.in, by entering their hall ticket number. The Telangana Class 10th Exams 2024 witnessed participation from over 5 lakh students. In addition to the official website, students have alternative options to obtain their TS SSC Results 2024, such as through the SMS service and Digilocker. Furthermore, the board will release the pass percentage and the list of toppers alongside the Telangana 10th Result 2024.

TS SSC Results 2024: Steps To Download Scorecard

- Visit the official website - bse.telangana.gov.in

- Click on the TS SSC Exam 2024 result link on the homepage.

- Enter the registration number and other required details.

- Your TS SSC Result 2024 mark sheet will be displayed on the screen.

- Download and save a copy for future reference.

Regarding the TS SSC Class 10 Result 2024 Pass Percentage, students are expected to secure a minimum of 35 percent marks out of 100 in each subject to pass the TS SSC Exams. The examinations were conducted between March 18 and April 2, 2024, with approximately five lakh students registered this year.

In 2023, the TS SSC results were declared on May 10 for exams held between April 3 and April 13. Prior to that, the results were announced on June 30 for exams conducted from May 11 to May 20. The overall pass percentage for class 10 in 2023 was 86.6 percent.