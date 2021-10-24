UGC NET 2021 revised exam dates released for December 2020 and June 2021 cycles, details here

New Delhi: University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test (UGC NET) 2021 revised exam dates have released been released.

National Testing Agency (NTA) announced the revised exam dates on October 22 for UGC-NET December 2020 and June 2021 cycles. After getting delayed various times before, the exams will commence on November 20, 2021.

According to the official notification by NTA, the detailed date sheet will be uploaded soon on the NTA website. Read the official notification HERE.

UGC NET 2021 dates:

November 20, 21, 22, 24, 25, 26, 29 & 30, 2021 and December 1, 3, 4 & 5, 2021

The UGC NET Admit Card will release also soon. The hall ticket will carry details like date, timings, venue and so on. Candidates would be required to carry it to the exam hall with them.

Candidates are recommended to regularly visit these websites www.nta.ac.in, ugcnet.nta.nic.in for updates. In case of any queries, candidates can contact NTA Help Desk on 011-4075900 or write to NTA at ugcnet@nta.ac.in.

The UGC NET 2021 exam was earlier scheduled to start on October 17, however, it was postponed as the exam dates were clashing with other major exams. In September as well, NTA had cited the same reason to postpone the exam.

