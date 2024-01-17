trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2710479
NewsEducation
UGC NET RESULT 2023-24

UGC NET 2023-24 Result To Be OUT Today At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Important Details Here

 National Testing Agency (NTA) will declare the UGC NET December 2023 results today, January 17, scroll down for the steps to download the scorecard.  

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 09:57 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UGC NET 2023-24 Result To Be OUT Today At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Important Details Here UGC NET Result 2023-24

UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET December 2023 result today, January 17. As of today, candidates can view and download their UGC NET December 2023 results from the official websites nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The examination took place on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2023. With the results, NTA will also release the final answer key, utilizing a normalization method to establish candidates' marks, converting them into percentiles for UGC NET December 2023.

UGC NET Result 2023: Steps To Download 

Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam -ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the View UGC NET Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the following details Application number, Date of birth Security pin

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Download the UGC NET scorecard 2023

UGC NET 2023: Cut Off

UGC NET 2023 cut-off for general category candidates is 40%. The UGC NET 2023 cut-off for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates is 35 %.

The UGC NET 2023 scorecard, accessible on the official websites, will provide comprehensive information such as the candidate's name, application number, parent's name, category, marks obtained in each paper, qualification status, and percentile. Following the result declaration, NTA will issue e-certificates and JRF award letters. These certificates can be downloaded online at ecertificate.nta.ac.in, and the JRF certificate remains valid for three years from the UGC NET result 2023 announcement. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Why propaganda before Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha?
DNA Video
DNA: Has the system failed in West Bengal?
DNA Video
DNA: PM Modi begins 11-day ‘anushthan’ for Ram Mandir Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: Will Atal Setu become a boon for Mumbai?
DNA Video
DNA: All about Atal Setu Bridge
DNA Video
DNA: Sting Operation on trade of fake medicines
DNA Video
DNA: Zee News 'Operation D' Exposes Fake Medicine Syndicate
DNA Video
DNA: Government guidelines regarding admission in ICU
DNA Video
DNA: Golden 'door' in Ram Mandir
DNA Video
DNA: Big Win for Eknath Shinde