UGC NET 2023-24 Result To Be OUT Today At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Important Details Here

UGC NET Result 2023: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to release the UGC NET December 2023 result today, January 17. As of today, candidates can view and download their UGC NET December 2023 results from the official websites nta.ac.in and ugcnet.nta.ac.in. The examination took place on December 6, 7, 8, 11, 12, 13, and 14, 2023. With the results, NTA will also release the final answer key, utilizing a normalization method to establish candidates' marks, converting them into percentiles for UGC NET December 2023.

UGC NET Result 2023: Steps To Download

Step 1: Visit the official website of the exam -ugcnet.nta.nic.in

Step 2: Click the View UGC NET Result 2023 link

Step 3: Enter the following details Application number, Date of birth Security pin

Step 4: Click on the Submit button

Step 5: Download the UGC NET scorecard 2023

UGC NET 2023: Cut Off

UGC NET 2023 cut-off for general category candidates is 40%. The UGC NET 2023 cut-off for Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), and Other Backward Classes (OBC) category candidates is 35 %.

The UGC NET 2023 scorecard, accessible on the official websites, will provide comprehensive information such as the candidate's name, application number, parent's name, category, marks obtained in each paper, qualification status, and percentile. Following the result declaration, NTA will issue e-certificates and JRF award letters. These certificates can be downloaded online at ecertificate.nta.ac.in, and the JRF certificate remains valid for three years from the UGC NET result 2023 announcement.