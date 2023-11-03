UGC NET December 2023 Correction window closes today at ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Steps To Make Changes Here

The National Testing Agency (NET) will soon close the correction window for UGC (University Grants Commission) NET December 2023 on November 3, 2023, that is, today.

Candidates who have applied for this exam can make a final check of their application form and make corrections if necessary on the UGC NET official website. NET opened the correction window on November 1, 2023, and today, November 3, 2023, is the last day for making any corrections.

Once the correction window closes, candidates will not be able to make any changes to their application form, and the NET UGC agency decided to share the exam city details in the last week of November 2023. The NTA UGC official website will release the admit card in the first week of December 2023, according to the notice available on their website.

UGC NET December 2023: Here’s How To Make Changes

Go to the official website of NET UGC at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Click on the link that reads "UGC NET December 2023 Registration Link."

Enter the request details.

Your application form now appears on the screen.

Click on the application form and make the changes.

Now, click on the submit button.

Download the confirmation page for future reference.

UGC NET December 2023; direct link.

The NTA UGC Examination is scheduled to take place from December 6, 2023, to December 22, 2023. The NTA will conduct the UGC exam in two shifts: the morning shift from 9 a.m. to 12 p.m. and the evening shift from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. They will release the answer key soon after the exam on their official website.