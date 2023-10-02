UGC NET December 2023 Registration Begins At ugcnet.nta.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

UGC NET December 2023: NTA has begun registration for the University Grants Commission National Eligibility Test, UGC NET December Session 2023. The registration link for the December session is currently online, and interested applicants can register right away. UGC NET December 2023 registration application form is live now. Candidates can apply through the link ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Last date for online application form is 28 October 2023."

It is a test used to determine Indian nationals' eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' positions in Indian institutions and colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the UGC NET in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in December 2023 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 courses.

UGC NET December 2023: Steps to apply here

Go to the National Testing Agency's official website.

Go to the online UGC NET registration option to apply.

Please provide your email address and phone number.

Register by providing the necessary information.

Upload required papers and fill out the form

Write down the application number generated by the system.

Make a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

The application fee for the general category is Rs 1150, while the charge for EWS and OBC is Rs 600. The application fee for SC, ST, and Third Gender applicants is Rs 325.