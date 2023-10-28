UGC NET December 2023 Registration Extended Till 31 October At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Steps, Direct Link To Apply Here

UGC NET December 2023: UGC NET December 2023 application form last date is extended. The National Testing Agency, NTA has provided extended opportunities to the candidates who want to apply for the UGC NET 2023 exam. Candidates can visit the official website-ugcnet.nta.nic.in and apply till October 3. Earlier, the last date to register was 28 October 2023 but now it has been extended to 31 October. The registration link for the December session is currently online, and interested applicants can register right away. UGC NET December 2023 registration application form is live now. Candidates can apply through the link ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

It is a test used to determine Indian nationals' eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' and 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor' positions in Indian institutions and colleges. The National Testing Agency (NTA) will administer the UGC NET in Computer Based Test (CBT) mode in December 2023 for 'Junior Research Fellowship' and eligibility for 'Assistant Professor' in 83 courses.

UGC NET December 2023: Steps to apply here

Go to the National Testing Agency's official website.

Go to the online UGC NET registration option to apply.

Please provide your email address and phone number.

Register by providing the necessary information.

Upload required papers and fill out the form

Write down the application number generated by the system.

Make a copy of the confirmation page for future reference.

UGC NET 2023-24: Exam Fees

The application fee for the UGC NET December 2023 exam varies based on the category of the candidates. General category candidates need to pay Rs 1150, while EWS and OBC candidates are required to pay Rs 600. SC, ST, and Third Gender applicants have an application fee of Rs 325. To be eligible for the exam, General/Unreserved/General-EWS candidates must have obtained a minimum of 55% marks in their Master's Degree or an equivalent examination from universities or institutions recognized by the UGC.

UGC NET 2023-24: Qualifying Marks

The minimum qualifying marks for the general category are set at 40%, and for the reserved category, it is 35%. The UGC NET Cut off for 2023 is influenced by factors such as the difficulty level of the paper, the number of vacancies, and the number of applicants.

It is crucial for candidates to ensure that the email address and mobile number provided in the online application form belong to them and cannot be changed later. NTA may communicate with candidates through email or SMS. For more detailed information, individuals can refer to the official website.