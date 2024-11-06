UGC NET December Notification 2024 To Be OUT SOON At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Details Here

UGC NET December 2024: The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to release the official notification for UGC NET December 2024 soon. Candidates interested in applying can view the notification on the official UGC NET website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in. This notification will include important information such as exam dates, eligibility criteria, exam pattern, and selection process. Meanwhile, the NTA announced the UGC NET June 2024 results on October 17.

Out of 11,21,225 registered candidates, 6,84,224 appeared for the UGC NET June exam. Among them, 4,970 qualified for JRF, 53,694 for Assistant Professor, and 1,12,070 for PhD eligibility. The exam, held in computer-based test (CBT) mode, took place on August 21, 22, 23, 27, 28, 29, 30, and September 2, 3, 4, and 5, in two shifts: Shift 1 from 9:30 AM to 12:30 PM, and Shift 2 from 3:00 PM to 6:00 PM.

UGC NET December 2024: Here’s how to check notification

Step 1: Visit the official UGC website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Step 2: Navigate to the 'Public Notices' section on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the UGC NET December Information Brochure.

Step 4: The detailed notification PDF will appear on your screen.

Step 5: Download the PDF for future reference.

UGC NET December 2024: Here’s how to fill application form

Step 1: Go to the official website at ugcnet.nta.ac.in.

Step 2: Click on the 'Application Form' link on the homepage.

Step 3: Select the 'New Registration' link.

Step 4: Enter all the required details and complete the UGC NET registration by following the provided instructions.

Step 5: Fill in the application form, pay the application fee, and upload the necessary images and documents.

Step 6: Save and submit the confirmation page.

UGC-NET is conducted to assess the eligibility of Indian nationals for various academic roles, including 'Junior Research Fellowship and Assistant Professor,' 'Assistant Professor and Ph.D. admission,' and 'Ph.D. admission only' in universities and colleges across India.

UGC NET December 2024: Previous results

The UGC NET June 2024 results were announced by the NTA on October 17, 2024. Out of 1,121,225 registered candidates, 684,224 appeared for the exam. Among them, 4,970 qualified for the Junior Research Fellowship (JRF), 53,694 qualified for Assistant Professor only, and 112,070 qualified for PhD eligibility. The exam was held in a computer-based test (CBT) format across multiple dates: August 21-23, August 27-30, and September 2-5, 2024, with two daily shifts—shift 1 from 9:30 am to 12:30 pm and shift 2 from 3 pm to 6 pm.