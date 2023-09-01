UGC NET December Registration 2023 To Begin Soon At ugcnet.nta.ac.in- Check Date And Other Details Here

UGC NET 2023: The National Testing Agency, NTA, anticipates starting the UGC NET December 2023 registration process soon. According to the most recent information, the notification will probably be made public in the third or last week of September 2023, however there is no formal confirmation of this. Candidates who anticipate the release of the notice shortly should visit the official website, ugcnet.nta.nic.in, for the latest information on UGC NET December 2023. Along with the announcement, the information bulletin will also be made public.

Application process, Exam dates and schedule, UGC NET eligibility requirements, UGC NET exam pattern and curriculum, UGC NET qualifying marks and cut-off criteria, Validity of UGC NET, Exam centres list, Verification of eligibility, and Admit card are all included in the notification.

UGC NET December 2023: Steps to apply here

Step 1: Visit the UGC NET 2023 official website at ugcnet.nta.nic.in.

Find the link that, when activated, says "UGC NET December 2023" in step two.

Step 3: Candidates must first register on the website. The system-generated ID and password should then be noted down.

Step 4: Complete the application form as instructed after logging in.

Step 5: Upload all of the scanned documents in Step 5 and submit the application fee.

Since 83 subjects were covered in the UGC NET 2023 June Exam, it is anticipated that the same number of subjects will be covered in the December Session Exam. If the announcement is made in September 2023, applications can probably start in October 2023.

6.39 lakh applicants submitted applications for the UGC NET June 2023, and about 4 lakh showed up for the test. Shift 1 of the exam took place from 9 AM to 12 PM, and Shift 2 from 3 PM to 6 PM.