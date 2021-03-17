UP B.Ed JEE 2021: The last date to submit Application Form extended

New Delhi: There's good news for the candidates appearing for Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education (UP B.Ed) Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) 2021, University of Lucknow has extended the registration deadline till March 24, 2021. The last date to register for the examination with late fees is March 31, 2021.

However, there is no change in the examination date, which is scheduled for May 19, 2021. Candidates can download the admit card from May 10. It is expected the results would be declared by June 25.

The registration process began in February 2021 and the last date to register for the examination was March 15, 2021. However, this has been extended.

UP B.Ed JEE 2021 is going to be conducted for the candidates who wish to pursue B.Ed courses in respected institutes within Uttar Pradesh.

Candidates can register themselves for the examination in just three simple steps-

The step includes filling and submitting the application form. To access the application form, candidates have to enter their registration number, password and date of birth. The third step includes paying the application fee.

Application Fee:

The application fee is Rs.1500 for all candidates belonging to general and OBC categories living in Uttar Pradesh. Moreover, general and OBC category candidates living in other states must also pay the same fee. SC and ST category candidates must pay Rs.750 for the entrance examination.

Eligibility:

In order to appear for the examination, one must have acquired a graduate or postgraduate degree in any stream with at least 50 percent marks to apply for the exam. Engineering/ Technology graduates with specialisation in maths or science who have secured at least 55 per cent marks in the qualifying exam are also eligible.

