UP BED JEE 2024 Counselling: Round 1 Registration Begins At bujhansi.ac.in- Steps To Apply Here

UP BED JEE 2024 Counselling: Bundelkhand University, Jhansi, has announced the results for the Uttar Pradesh Bachelor of Education Joint Entrance Examination (UP BEd JEE) 2024 on August 13. Eligible candidates can now complete their counselling registration by visiting the official website at bujhansi.ac.in. To finalise their UP BEd JEE 2024 counselling registration, candidates must pay a counselling fee of Rs 750 and a seat acceptance fee of Rs 5,000 as stated in the official brochure. These fees can be paid online using credit or debit cards, UPI, or net banking.

According to the UP BEd JEE 2024 counselling schedule, choice-filling will start on August 14. The deadline for counselling registration is August 19, with the final date for choice-filling set for August 20. The seat allotment result will be released on August 21. Candidates must confirm their admission, pay the acceptance fee, and download their allotment details by August 24.

UP BED JEE 2024 Counselling: Steps to apply here

Visit the Bundelkhand University Jhansi official website at bujhansi.ac.in.

Locate and click on the link for counselling registration. This will take you to the UP B.Ed JEE 2024 page.

Click on the "Counselling Registration" link for UP B.Ed JEE 2024.

Log in with your UP B.Ed JEE credentials to access the registration form.

Carefully fill out the registration form and review all your information before proceeding.

Upload a scanned passport-size photo and any other required documents.

Pay the non-refundable registration fee using your preferred online payment method.

Upon successful payment, your registration for the UP B.Ed JEE 2024 counselling is complete

