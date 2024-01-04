UP Police Computer Operator 2024 Recruitment: Registration To Begin From January 7 At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Details Here

The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has released the notification for the UP Police Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2023, in which there are a total of 985 posts. Applicants who are interested in the examination can apply online from January 7, 2024, to January 28, 2024, on the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB).

UP Police Computer Operator 2024: Steps to Apply

Visit the official website of the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board at uppbpb.gov.in.

Click on the link that reads, “Uttar Pradesh UP Police Computer Operator and Programmer Recruitment 2023.”

Fill in all the information, like eligibility, ID proof, address details, and basic details.

Submit all the required scan documents related to the recruitment form (photo, sign, ID proof, etc.).

Before submitting the application form, check the preview.

Take a hard copy for future reference.

UP Police Computer Operator 2024: Eligibility Criteria

Age Requirement: Applicants should fall within the age range of 18 to 28 years as of July 1, 2023. Relaxations in the upper age limit are applicable for candidates belonging to reserved categories.

Educational Qualifications: Candidates are required to have completed the Intermediate (Class 12) examination in Physics and Mathematics. Additionally, candidates should have completed the O-level examination in computers from the Department of Electronics Accredited in Computer and Communication (DOEACC), or they must have completed a diploma in computer engineering, information technology, or electronics engineering from the Council of Technical Education, Uttar Pradesh. Further details can be found in the advertisement.