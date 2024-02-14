trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2721139
NewsEducation
UP POLICE ADMIT CARD 2024

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Out At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024: Over 50 lakh students have filed for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2024. Through this recruitment drive, the UP Police will fill 60,244 constable vacancies through a recruitment exam, scroll down for more details.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Out At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UP Police Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has distributed the admit cards for the Constable recruitment exam. The admit card was released on February 13. Candidates who will be taking the Constable exam on February 17 and 18 can now download their admission cards.The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the second shift from 3 p.m. to 5 p. UP Police plans to fill 60,244 constable vacancies through a recruitment exam.

UP Police Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Go to the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Go to the homepage and click on the notice tab.

3. In the following step, click on the admit card link.

4. In the next step, enter your login details.

5. Submit and download the admission card.

6. Take the printout for future reference.

UP Police Admit Card 2024; direct link here

Over 50 lakh students have filed for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2024. The UPPRPB has already released the city intimation slip, which allows candidates to check their allotted exam centre city. The exam will be held at 377 exam centres across Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts. The admit card contains information about exam times, reporting times, and other features. Candidates who pass the written exam will be shortlisted for subsequent rounds such as Document Verification, PST, and PETexam.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Farmer Protest 2.0..Is It fixed?
DNA Video
DNA: Exclusive report from largest Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi
DNA Video
DNA: In Pakistan, army will 'choose' Prime Minister!
DNA Video
DNA: Qatar Releases 8 Ex-Indian Navy Personnel
DNA Video
DNA: Will independents form government in Pakistan elections?
DNA Video
DNA Test of Nonstop Target Killing in Kashmir
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan rocked by deadly blasts day before elections
DNA Video
DNA: Red Alert for World due to increase in temperature
DNA Video
DNA: Why are Indian students being killed in America?
DNA Video
DNA: Harda Blast Update: 'Serial blast' due to negligence of system in Harda