UP Police Constable Admit Card 2024 Out At uppbpb.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UP Police Admit Card 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board has distributed the admit cards for the Constable recruitment exam. The admit card was released on February 13. Candidates who will be taking the Constable exam on February 17 and 18 can now download their admission cards.The exam will be conducted in two shifts. The first shift will run from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m., followed by the second shift from 3 p.m. to 5 p. UP Police plans to fill 60,244 constable vacancies through a recruitment exam.

UP Police Admit Card 2024: Here’s how to download

1. Go to the board's official website, uppbpb.gov.in.

2. Go to the homepage and click on the notice tab.

3. In the following step, click on the admit card link.

4. In the next step, enter your login details.

5. Submit and download the admission card.

6. Take the printout for future reference.

Over 50 lakh students have filed for the Uttar Pradesh Police Constable Recruitment 2024. The UPPRPB has already released the city intimation slip, which allows candidates to check their allotted exam centre city. The exam will be held at 377 exam centres across Uttar Pradesh's 75 districts. The admit card contains information about exam times, reporting times, and other features. Candidates who pass the written exam will be shortlisted for subsequent rounds such as Document Verification, PST, and PETexam.