UPPSC PCS 2024 Application Window Closes Today At uppsc.up.nic.in- Steps To Apply Here

UPPSC PCS 2024: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) is preparing to close the registration session for the Combined State / Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) test 2024 today, February 2. Candidates can apply for the UPPSC PCS test 2024 on the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in. The recruiting drive aims to fill 220 positions. However, the number of vacancies might vary based on the conditions. According to the schedule, the UPPSC PCS registration procedure began on January 1, 2024. The deadline for corrections in filed UPPSC PCS application forms 2024 is February 9.

UPPSC PCS 2024: Eligibility

To be eligible for the 2024 Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (PCS) exam, interested applicants must have a Bachelor's Degree from any approved university. Candidates must be at least 21 years old and no older than 40 on July 1, 2024.

UPPSC PCS 2024: Steps to apply here

Go to the official website, uppsc.up.nic.in.

On the homepage, click the link for the Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services Examination 2024 application.

Complete registration and continue with the application procedure.

To submit a post, follow these steps: select it, upload documents, pay the fee, and then download and print it for future reference.

Candidates from the unreserved, OBC, and EWS categories must pay an application fee of Rs 125, whereas reserved category SC and ST candidates must pay Rs 65.