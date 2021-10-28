UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 released on uppsc.up.nic.in, here's how to download

New Delhi: Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission, UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 has been released. Candidates can download the answer key on the official UPPSC website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

The Combined State/Upper Subordinate Services (Pre.) Asst. Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer Services (Pre.) EXAM – 2021 answer key will remain available till November 2, 2021.

UPPSC PCS Prelims was conducted in two shifts on October 24, 2021 across 1,505 centres in 31 districts in the state. As many as 6.91 lakh candidates applied for the examination this year.

UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021: Steps to download

1. Visit the official UPPSC website on uppsc.up.nic.in

2. On the homepage, click on UPPSC PCS Prelims Answer Key 2021 link

3. Answer key will appear on the screen

4. Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can raise objections through the official site on or before November 3, 2021, the official notice said. Candidates will have to pay an amount for each question to raise the objection.

