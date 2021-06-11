UPPSC Exam Date 2021: Check revised schedule for 14 exams here

New Delhi: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has announced a revised examination calendar for the recruitment exams that will be conducted in 2021 and 2022.

The UPPSC revised exam schedule has been released on the official website at uppsc.up.nic.in.

Candidates are requested to visit the above-mentioned website and check the UPPSC exam dates 2021.

Notably, the UPPSC recruitment exams will be held between July 2021 and April 2022. The exams were earlier postponed in wake of the pandemic. One of the most important exams in the UPPSC calendar is (Provincial Civil Services) PCS 2021 preliminary exam which is slated to be held on October 24, 2021. The (Assistant Conservator of Forest/Range Forest Officer) ACF/RFO preliminary exam will also be conducted on the same date as the UP PCS.

Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College Prelims exam 2020: September 19, 2021

Staff Nurse (Male/Female) exam 2021: October 03, 2021

UPPSC PCS preliminary exam/ ACF/RFO prelims exam 2021: October 24, 2021

Sambhagiya Adhikari exam 2020: November 21, 2021

State Agriculture Services Mains Exam 2020: November 26, 2021 onwards

Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Prelims 2021: December 05, 2021

Spokesperson, (Male/Female) State Inter College mains exam 2020: December 19, 2021

Principal, Vice-Principal, Assistant Director Class 2, Screening test 2019: January 09, 2022

UPPSC PCS mains 2021: January 28, 2022

ACF/RFO mains 2021: March 07, 2022 onwards

Spokesperson, State Degree College (Screening) exam 2020: April 03, 2022

Review Officer/ Assistant Review Officer Mains 2021: April 10, 2022 onwards.