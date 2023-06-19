topStoriesenglish2623567
UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule 2022 Out At Upsc.Gov.In, Check Official Timetable Here

UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule 2022: Candidates can download UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule 2022 by visiting the official website of the Commission at upsc.gov.in, scroll down for schedule and other details here.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jun 19, 2023, 10:55 AM IST|Source: Bureau

UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule 2022: The Central Armed Police Force (ACs) Exam, 2022 personality tests (interviews) will be held starting on July 3, 2023, by the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC). Candidates can get the UPSC CAPF(ACs) Interview Schedule 2022 by going to upsc.gov.in, the Commission's official website. A round of interviews will be held from July 3 to July 17, 2023. For 762 applicants, the interview schedule has been made public. 

The e-Summon Letters for these 762 candidates' personality tests (interviews) will be made accessible soon on the Commission's website, upsc.gov.in and upsconline.in. It is customarily not possible to request a change to the Personality Test (Interview) date or time that has been communicated to the candidates.

UPSC CAPF Interview Schedule 2023: Here's how to download the schedule 

  • Visit upsc.gov.in to access the Union Public Service Commission's (UPSC) official website.
  • On the homepage, check for the link that says, "Interview Schedule: Central Armed Police Forces (ACs) Examination, 2022."
  • On the screen will emerge a fresh PDF file.
  • The schedule for your 2022 UPSC CAPF Interviews will show up on the screen.
  • Take a printout of the UPSC CAPF(ACs) Interview Schedule 2022 PDF for your records after downloading it.

 

UPSC CAPF Schedule 2023; direct link to download official schedule here

The candidates who attend the interview will be reimbursed for their travel costs, which are only limited to the cost of a second- or sleeper-class train ticket (Mail Express).

 

