UPSC CDS 1 Final Result 2023 DECLARED At upsc.gov.in- Steps To Check Scores Here

UPSC CDS Result 2023: Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the Combined Defence Services Examination (CDS) 1 final result 2023 on October 27. Candidates who appeared for the examination can download their UPSC CDS 1 result 2023 through the official website, upsc.gov.in. A total of 235 candidates have been selected for admission to the 156th (DE) Course at the Indian Military Academy, Indian Naval Academy, and Air Force Academy, based on their performance in written examinations and interviews.

According to the official notice, results of medical exam have not been taken into account in preparing the merit lists. The verification of date of birth and educational qualifications of these candidates is still under process by the Army Headquarters.

UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023: Steps To Check Scores

- Candidates can follow the easy steps given below to download the UPSC CDS 1 result 2023.

- Visit the official website of UPSC, upsc.gov.in

- Click on the notification link that reads, 'UPSC CDS I Final Result 2023'

- It will redirect you to a PDF

- Check your roll number and save the PDF for future reference.

Upon the announcement of the final results for the Officers’ Training Academy (OTA) CDS 1 exam 2023, candidates can access their marks on the official website. Following this, successful candidates must submit their original certificates verifying their date of birth and claimed educational qualifications. Additionally, they are required to provide photocopies of these certificates, duly attested, to the army headquarters, naval headquarters, or air headquarters, depending on their indicated first preference.