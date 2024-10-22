UPSC CDS I Final Result 2024 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC Final Result 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has announced the final result for the Combined Defence Services (CDS) I exam 2024. The result was released on October 21 and is available on the official website, upsc.gov.in. Candidates who participated in the CDS exam can now check and download their results. A total of 237 candidates have been selected for various defense courses, including 158 for the Indian Military Academy (IMA), 44 for the Indian Naval Academy (INA), and 34 for the Air Force Academy. Following the announcement of the results, candidates are required to submit their original certificates as proof of their Date of Birth, Educational qualifications, etc., along with attested photocopies, to the respective Army, Naval, or Air Headquarters.

“The number of vacancies, as intimated by the Government is 100 for Indian Military Academy [including 13 vacancies reserved for NCC ‘C’ Certificates (Army Wing) holders], 32 for Indian Naval Academy, Ezhimala, Kerala, Executive Branch (General Service)/Hydro[including 06 vacancies for NCC ‘C’ Certificate (Naval Wing) holders] and 32 for Air Force Academy, Hyderabad [03 vacancies are reserved for NCC ’C’ Certificate (AirWing) holders through NCC Special Entry],” reads the official notice.

UPSC Final Result 2024: Steps to check here

Visit the official UPSC website at upsc.gov.in.

On the homepage, locate the "Latest News" section.

Click on the link for "UPSC CDS I Final Result 2024."

The result PDF will appear on the screen.

Review the document and download it.

Print a copy for future reference.

The UPSC also mentioned that 1,954 candidates were recommended for the Indian Military Academy, 586 for the Indian Naval Academy, and 628 for the Air Force Academy based on the written test results. The final number of qualified candidates was determined after the SSB test conducted by Army Headquarters. After the result announcement, candidates must send their original certificates, including proof of Date of Birth and Educational qualifications, along with attested photocopies to the respective Army, Naval, or Air Headquarters based on their first preference.