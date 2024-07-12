UPSC Civil Services Main Exam DAF I 2024: Last Date Today At upsc.gov.in- Steps To Fill Application Form Here

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) will close the DAF I submission window for the UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024 on July 12, 2024. Candidates who qualified for the exam must fill out the Detailed Application Form I on the UPSC official website, upsc.gov.in. The submission link will close at 6 p.m. today.

The deadline to apply is today, July 1, 2024, with the application opening on that date. Those who haven't applied yet need to finish the procedure as soon as possible.

“All the candidates, who have qualified for Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024 are required to login through One Time Registration (OTR) on the Commission website to fill their Detailed Application Form I. After login through OTR, they are required to complete the requisite details/entries in the DAF-I, upload the copies of all the relevant documents and finally submit the same latest by 6.00 pm on 12.07.2024. The candidature of those candidates, who fail to finally submit their DAF-I, complete in all respect, by 6.00 pm on 12.07.2024, will be cancelled and they will not be allowed to appear in the Civil Services (Main) Examination, 2024, reads the official notice.

UPSC Civil Services Main Exam 2024: Here’s how to fill application form

Visit the UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.

On the home page, click the OTR link.

Upon accessing a new page, candidates will need to log in to their accounts.

After that, complete the DAF form and hit submit.

Save a hard copy of the confirmation page for future reference after downloading it.

The Civil Services Main Exam 2024 will be held beginning September 20, 2024. Those applicants who passed the preliminary exam are permitted to show up. The written exam and the interview/personality test will make up the Civil Services (Main) Examination.