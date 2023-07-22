trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2639073
UPSC Coaching For Free: This State Brings Good News For Civil Services Aspirants

The state government's decision will help students who are finding it hard to afford coaching centre fee.

Last Updated: Jul 22, 2023, 08:21 PM IST|Source: ANI

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Saturday said that the state government is opening eight coaching centres for the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) examinations. CM Mann said that there was a meeting with the officials in which a detailed outline was discussed regarding the opening of coaching centres in the state.

The Chief Minister said in the regional language, "Had a meeting with the officers regarding the coaching of UPSC today. As per the promise, we are opening 8 coaching centres in the entire Punjab, the outlines of which were discussed in detail today."

He said that the government is also considering organising online training and will also provide financial help to the children taking the training.
"Apart from the centre, we are considering conducting this training online as well. Also, the government will provide financial help to the children taking the training. All the details will be released soon," he said in his tweet.

