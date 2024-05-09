Advertisement
UPSC CSE 2023 PRELIMS

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2023 Released At upsc.gov.in- Check Direct Link, Steps To Download Here

UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023: In total, 14,624 candidates were deemed qualified for the preliminary exam, scroll down for direct link and steps to download.

Edited By: Aastha Sharma|Last Updated: May 09, 2024, 04:53 PM IST|Source: Bureau
UPSC Prelims Answer Key 2023: The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) released the answer key for the Civil Services Examination - Preliminary (UPSC CSE) 2023. Candidates who took the preliminary test can check the UPSC CSE preliminary answer key 2023 on the official website, upsc.gov.in. The commission removed one question from each series of Paper 1 General Studies 1. There were 100 questions with a total of 200 marks. As a result, applicants will only be evaluated on 99 questions in paper 1.

Paper 2 for general studies 2 consisted of 80 questions with a maximum score of 200 points. The exam had negative marking, which meant that candidates would lose one-third of their marks for each incorrect response.

UPSC CSE 2023: Steps to download here

  • Go to UPSC's official website, upsc.gov.in.
  • Click on the Examination tab.
  • Now, click on the answer key link next to "Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2023".
  • UPSC CSE Answer Key PDF will be displayed.
  • Download the PDFs for future references.

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer Key 2023; direct link to download here

UPSC CSE Prelims Answer key 2023; direct link for paper 2

UPSC CSE 2023 prelims were held on May 28. In total, 14,624 participants were deemed qualified for the preliminary exam. Qualified students took the UPSC CSE Mains 2023 exam. Recently, the commission announced the UPSC CSE 2023 final results. A total of 1,016 individuals were proposed for appointment.

