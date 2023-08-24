trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2653115
UPSC IES/ISS Result 2023 Declared On upsc.gov.in, Direct Link To Download PDF Here

UPSC IES/ISS Result 2023 is now available on the official website - upsc.gov.in, scroll dpown for the direct link to download the UPSC Result PDF.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 24, 2023, 05:31 PM IST
The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has declared the results for the UPSC IES ISS Exam 2023. Candidates can now check and download the Indian Economic Service/ Indian Statistical Service Result 2023 from the official website - upsc.gov.in following the simple steps given below

Here's How To Download UPSC IES/ISS Result 2023

Step 1: Visit the official website - upsc.gov.in


Step 2: On the homepage, click on the link that reads "Written Result (with name): Indian Economic Service - Indian Statistical Service Examination, 2023" under the what's new section

Step 3: In the newly opened tab, click on the PDF link and UPSC IES/ISS Result 2023 will appear on the screen 

Step 4: Download the PDF and check for your name

UPSC IES/ISS Result 2023 - Direct Link 

"Candidates who have been shortlisted in the written examination are now eligible for the Interview/Personality Test. "In accordance with the Rules of Examination, all these candidates are required to fill up the Detailed Application Form (D.A.F.), which will be made available on the Commission's Website i.e. http://www.upsconline.nic.in; in due course," stated the UPSC.

